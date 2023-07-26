LIVE: Child Care Help for First Responders

The YMCA is stepping up to make sure you can attend the memorial for fallen FPD officer Jake Wallin.

FARGO — Finding last-minute child care can be a challenge for any parent.

But for someone in law enforcement, a career than can come with long, strange hours, it’s especially tough.

That’s why the YMCA of Cass Clay is stepping up.

Today, if you’re a first responder, you can get free child care at both the downtown Fercho location and the South Fargo Schlossman YMCA free of charge.

It gives the adults a chance to attend the celebration of life service for Officer Jake Wallin, who was gunned down by a heavily armed assailant bent on an apparent mass murder event on the afternoon of July 14th.

He wounded two other officers and a civilian before another Fargo police officer shot him to death, preventing him from what authorities say was likely a plan to drive to a crowded public event in his explosives- and gun-filled car to commit other slayings.

The YMCA’s Alyssa Wixo sat down for a live in-studio interview on the Morning Show to talk about why the Y first did this with the on-the-job shooting death of Officer Jason Moszer in 2016, and how they’re guiding kids at the YMCA through some age-appropriate activities to help process the loss of Officer Wallin to our community.

For more information:

https://www.ymcacassclay.org/membership?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvqKc1NSsgAMVdt7jBx0sAQs2EAAYASAAEgIbNPD_BwE