Mobile Food Pantry makes more stops in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Trucks carrying fresh produce and non-perishable items continue to make stops in Minnesota towns.

The mobile food truck making stops in Ulen, Glyndon and Moorhead.

Great Plains Food Bank advertises set times and places to stop in communities to pick up the food.

All in need of food assistance are welcome to attend and receive the items at no cost.

“This is important because we are able to serve the communities that might not be able to access a food pantry in their area or a local grocery store. So, hoping to provide that access where it is most needed,” said Nicole Outka with Great Plains Food Bank.

The mobile food truck will be in Hawley tomorrow afternoon.

Locations can be found below:

Wednesday, July 26

Ulen

Bethlehem Lutheran Church

101 3rd Street NE

10:15-11 a.m.

Glyndon

Glyndon Lutheran Church (south side)

414 Park Avenue South

2:30-3 p.m.



Moorhead

A Place for Hope Food Pantry

2419 12th Avenue South Suite 1

4 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

Hawley

REACH

421 5th Street

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.