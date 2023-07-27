Minnesota Vikings OC, Wes Phillips Praises Alexander Mattison

EAGAN, Minn. (KVRR) —

The Minnesota Vikings ranked No. 2 in the NFL last season in passing yards, only behind the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense was also a top-10 scoring team under first year Offensive Coordinator, Wes Phillips. Phillips also assisted in WR Justin Jefferson’s record-breaking campaign, where he set the Vikings new single-season record for receiving yards and receptions. Entering the 2023-24 season, the biggest question is the running back position with Alexander Mattison taking over RB1 duties. Phillips spoke to the media Thursday at training camp.

“I think he’s proven it over his career when he’s gotten opportunities that he’s been a very productive back,” said Phillips. “He always knows what to do. He’s very intelligent as far as our scheme, our system [and] pass protection. And then he’s a talented back when he’s running. He’s always going forward. He’s got more wiggle than I think some people give them credit for. There were a lot of times where the free guy in the hole… the eighth guy, he made a miss last year when he had his opportunities and then made some plays in the passing game as well. So, it was kind of a no brainer for us to try to get Alex back.

The Vikings open up the preseason August 10 in Seattle and the NFL regular season Vs. Tampa Bay on September 10.