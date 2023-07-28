Scheels annual hunting expo is back for 21st year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 21st annual hunting expo and dog dock diving competition is back in the Scheels Parking lot on 45th Street.

With something for everyone, there were multiple local vendors, adoptable puppies from Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue and even $3,500 in prizes to be given away.

This annual show hosts people from all over to show off their hunting gear and get people ready for hunting season which is right around the corner.

“So, hunting season is right around the corner and fall is coming. The Dock Dogs, dog jumping competition is just a ton of fun. We have all of our local vendors around here. Just more or less embracing all of the local vendors and then enjoying the competition,” says Matt Schneider, who works with event marketing at Scheels.

The fan favorite dock dogs compete again tomorrow at the Scheels parking lot so you could get in on the fun if you missed it.