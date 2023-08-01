LIVE: Tree Pose at Yoga In The Garden

Spiritual growth, with heirloom tomatoes on the side.

FARGO — It’s a big day at Growing Together Community Gardens on the city’s south side — the first day of the farmer’s market — and that means the volunteers have to get warmed up first.

They leave their garden aprons in the grass, set aside their sun hats, and take up positions on their yoga mats for a sun salutation pose, instead.

The Gardens’ “Yoga in the Garden” series is in full bloom, and volunteers from a variety of backgrounds and ages spend the morning stretching, turning and holding poses before hitting the acres of heirloom veggies, herbs and flowers they nurture here all season long.

It’s not done as a religious practice, although the gardens are on the grounds of Gethsemane Episcopal Church.

Instead, the practice is meant to ground volunteers in healthy stretch and strengthen practices before heading into the real workout: heavy-duty gardening.

Garden founder Jack Wood and yoga instructor Kerry Donnelly joined the Morning Show to talk with Emily about why developing your own gardening roots is good for both your mental and physical health, and how the Gardens started as a way to welcome newcomers to the community, and how it’s spreading its bounty into the region’s food pantries now as well.