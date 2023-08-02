Fargo Mayor Wants Job To Be Full-Time At Double The Salary

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney has presented his 2024 budget which includes raising franchise fees for public utilities and a two-mill property tax increase to help pay for additional police and fire personnel and equipment.

But he also wants to make the mayor’s job full-time and increase the salary from $50,000 to $100,000.

A governance change by vote of the City Commission would be required in order for that to go into effect.

Mahoney says that the city’s 20% growth over the last decade merits a full-time mayor.

He says he currently works 50-60 hours a week in the job.

He also says he’s not doing this for personal gain.

Due to term limits, Mahoney cannot run for another term.

He previously stated his support for making the mayor’s position full-time during the 2022 campaign.

The next election for mayor is in 2026.