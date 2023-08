NDSU’s Williams On Walter Payton Watchlist

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU running back, TaMerik Williams was one of the 35 players on the Walter Payton watchlist. Last season, Williams averaged 7.1 yards per carry and rushed for eight touchdowns. Williams is expected to be the lead back in the Bison’s vaunted rushing attack.