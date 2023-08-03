Crop Duster Unhurt After Failed Takeoff Near Jamestown

STUTSMAN CO., N.D. (KVRR) — The pilot of a crop duster escapes injury after a failed takeoff west of Jamestown.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says 29-year-old pilot Michael Carrigee of Bush, Louisiana was taking off from a private airstrip west of Jamestown around 9 a.m.

Carrigee failed to gain enough speed to create enough lift to takeoff and ran into a barbed wire fence before heading down a ravine into a pasture.

He was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.