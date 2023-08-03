LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Halo

A cat so good, only a halo will do.

FARGO — We have a really sweet guest for Pet Connection this week.

Halo the tuxedo cat was here on the Morning Show, thanks to Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad.

He’s practically an angel, he’s so well-behaved — hence the name.

And the eight-and-a-half-year-old domestic medium hair isn’t just sweet in disposition.

His blood sugar’s sweet, too, because Halo has diabetes.

He was in rough shape when he got to the shelter, being extremely underweight.

But he’s filled out since then and recovered nicely, and the experience hasn’t affected his calm, cuddly personality.

And not only is Halo easy to get along with, he’s also to give his medication to, which keeps his diabetes under control.

For more information on how to adopt this handsome fellow, or any of the other many pets at Homeward, check out the link below:

https://www.homewardonline.org/adoption-foster-info/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=19572102&petIndex_0=33