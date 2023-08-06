WE Fest Comes to a Close After a Little Interruption by Mother Nature

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — Three days and nights of country music and camping comes to an end at Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes.

WE Fest’s final headliner, Kane Brown, hit the stage around 11 Saturday night due to a rain delay.

Organizers issued a shelter in place around 8:30 due to the threat of weather.

But the show soon continued with Gabby Barrett followed by Brown.

Other headliners included Morgan Wallen on Thursday night and Brad Paisley on Friday night.

This was the 40th anniversary of WE Fest.