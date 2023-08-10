Pet Connection: Meet Jethro

A painful past won't stop him from sharing his sweetness with the right family.

This week’s pet comes to us from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes, and he’s had some significant suffering in his life.

The coonhound mix came in from animal control with a couple of other dogs, and Jethro had a noticeable limp.

Rescue workers took him to the vet, where they discovered the 11-year-old coonhound mix had a dislocated elbow.

It had been that way for a long time, and there wasn’t any way to save the leg, so it had to be amputated.

But as you can see, Jethro’s taken it all in stride (so to speak).

He’s great with kids but would need supervision around cats, since he’s still pretty fast on those three legs.

He’s also affectionate and playful in spite of his senior years.

If you want to give Jethro the kindness he deserves and a loving home, check out his profile, here: