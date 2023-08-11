LIVE: Building Rainbow Bouquets For Pride Week

Let your pride flower.

FARGO — Pride Week is in full bloom in the F-M metro area, and the Jasper Hotel in downtown Fargo is taking that quite literally.

The big Pride Parade is on Sunday afternoon in Moorhead, instead of Fargo, for the first time ever.

When all the glitter-throwing, music and revelry at the parade wraps up, you’re invited to come on over to the “Love is Love, Always” Pride Party at the Jasper.

You can enjoy a pride-themed pink lemonade cocktail while you learn to arrange a rainbow bouquet in honor of Pride Week.

The event is free — and the flowers are sourced from local growers, so it’s sustainable, just like much of food and cocktail menu items the Jasper offers.

The Jasper is partnering with local florist Love Always for the event.

Love Always florist Christy Tehven and the Jasper’s Emily Olson stopped by the Morning Show studios with armloads of brightly-colored carnations and zinnias to teach Emily and Mariah how to select, cut, arrange, and care for their very own rainbow bouquets.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-pride-parade-tickets-638878130687