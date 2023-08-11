LIVE: Food Truck Festival Opens

Time to fuel up at one of the last chances of the season for fair and festival food.

FARGO — From corndogs to mini doughnuts, the Fargo Food Truck Festival has it all.

For the second year in a row the festival is at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, which gives the festival extra space for all of that tasty food.

Throughout the weekend you can enjoy around twenty vendors.

Some of the food trucks are returning and some are getting themselves out there for the very first time.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 am until 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am until 6 pm.

Admission to the food truck festival is three dollars for adults and free for children 10 years old and younger.

KVRR’s Bree Bolin went out to the fairgrounds to see how the event is cooking up, and which menu items are your best bet for getting one final end-of-summer fair and festival food fix.

https://www.redrivervalleyfair.com/events/2023/food-truck-festival