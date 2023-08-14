Body of Oregon Man Recovered From Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) — The body of an Oregon man was recovered from Devils Lake over the weekend.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bryan Lang says the victim was on a pontoon Saturday afternoon near Creel Bay when he jumped in the water to go swimming.

Others on the boat attempted to rescue the man when they noticed he was in distress.

Lake Region Search and Rescue Team looked for the man into the evening and resumed the search Sunday with the assistance of the Stutsman County Dive Team.

The body was recovered around 11:30 Sunday morning.

Lang identified the victim as Gary Williams Jr. of Eugene, Oregon.