Local dogs beat the heat with Doggy Dip Day

MOORHEAD, Minn., (KVRR) – Moorhead swimming pools are closing for the season so that means it’s time for the annual Doggy Dip.

This fun way to beat the heat is five dollars with all proceeds benefiting the Moorhead dog parks.

The pups had fun swimming in the cool waters at the Northeast Wading Pool and Southpark wading pool.

Dogs that attend Doggy Dip must be vaccinated, properly licensed, and in good health to swim.

Moorhead Parks makes sure your dogs’ water is safe to swim in for this event.

“After our wading pools are closed for the season, we turn off the chlorine so everything kind of balances back out. So the pool isn’t sanitized or anything right now so you don’t have to worry about the chlorine and your dog,” says Moorhead Parks’ Trevor Magnuson.

All you need is man’s best friend, their ID tags, and a towel for this fun way to cool off in the August heat.