Child Hospitalized After Bicycle/Vehicle Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A kid on a bicycle is hospitalized in Grand Forks after a car hit them.

The crash happened on 12th Avenue North and North 17th Street around 5:40 Thursday night.

Grand Forks Police say the child ride its bike into oncoming traffic.

The driver hit the brakes, but still crashed into the bike.

The bicyclist was taken to Altru. It’s not clear if the child has any injuries. The driver of the vehicle is not hurt.