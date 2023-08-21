Attorney General Merrick Garland praises Officer Robinson for heroic actions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Attorney General Merrick Garland came to Fargo to meet with federal, state, and local law enforcement in the wake of the deadly July 14th police-involved shooting.

Officer Jake Wallin was killed in the ambush attack.

Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes are still recovering after being hospitalized for weeks.

Officer Zach Robinson shot and killed the shooter after he refused several commands to drop his weapon.

Garland says Robinson’s heroic actions prevented the tragedy from growing even worse.

Garland says, “Like everyone here, I saw the body cam video and I just had the opportunity to meet with Officer Robinson. The courage he exhibited under fire was nothing short of amazing and as

everyone knows here, he saved the community from what could have been a catastrophic result.”

Garland also highlighted the work the U.S. Attorney’s office in North Dakota has done to combat fentanyl trafficking rings, violent crime and human smuggling.