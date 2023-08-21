Fargo protestors plead for release of inmate Leonard Peltier

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The attorney general’s Fargo appearance also attracted the attention of protestors.

They were there to plead for the release of federal inmate Leonard Peltier.

The native man is serving two life sentences for murdering two FBI agents in South Dakota in 1977.

His supporters say he was wrongfully accused and that his conviction is political motivated.

Peltier has lately been in ill health, including getting Covid-19 in prison.

His supporters say he would like to end his remaining days at home with his family.