Watch: Garland meets privately with law enforcement following deadly ambush in Fargo

FARGO (KVRR) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was in Fargo Monday. Garland met privately with several local, state and federal law enforcement officials. The meeting was closed to reporters.

Before the meeting, Garland spoke briefly about July’s deadly ambush that killed Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin.

Garland called the incident a “horrific ambush.” He said the courage of Officer Zach Robinson, who shot and killed the gunman, Mohamed Barakat, was “nothing short of amazing.” Garland said Robinson “saved the community from what could have been a catastrophic result.”

Barakat also shot and injured officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, who spent weeks recovering in the hospital. A bystander, Karlee Koswick, was also injured as she tried to flee.

Garland says law enforcement officers’ jobs are “difficult, dangerous and demand enormous sacrifices.”