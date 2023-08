Early morning fire destroys house in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A fire destroys a house in Otter Tail County, between Battle Lake and Perham.

The Battle Lake and Ottertail Fire Departments and deputies responded to 40655 28th Street shortly after 2:30 this morning.

The fire was out, but the house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and state fire marshal’s office.

No one was hurt.