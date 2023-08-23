Burgum taken to Milwaukee ER on eve of first GOP presidential debate

I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes! 🇺🇸#TeamBurgum pic.twitter.com/5YL3rCEnCd — Doug Burgum (Text “DOUG” to 70177) (@DougBurgum) August 23, 2023

MILWAUKEE (CNN) – North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum was taken to a Milwaukee emergency room Tuesday after suffering an injury while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff, a source familiar with the situation tells CNN.

The injury Burgum sustained makes it unclear whether he will be able to stand for the debate tonight, putting his attendance now in question, according to the same source.

All candidates are scheduled to visit the debate site this afternoon for walk-through. Whether Burgum attends this is unclear.