New Minnesota state law removes officers from schools

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Parents are looking for more clarification on a new state law as Moorhead Police pull school resource officers from all public schools.

Legal counsel has interpreted that a section of the education bill may prohibit any physical contact from an SRO that “controls” a student.

SROs could face civil and criminal penalties for violating the law.

The Minnesota Police Chiefs Association is concerned the law will hinder the work of resource officers in controlling fights or other disturbances.

“This came through an enlarge. Where it’s a bunch of bills are put together an omnibus bill and it was in education so they weren’t looking for something that would affect us and there was nobody that reached out to us to say do you guys know about this do you want to come in and provide any input about it and that didn’t happen and it was a surprise to us,” says Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe.

Moorhead school resource officers have returned to regular patrol duty.

Police officers have been in Moorhead public schools for about 30 years.