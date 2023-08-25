Overnight Stabbing Sends 1 To Hospital

GRAND FORKS — Police say one man had to be taken to the hospital after he was stabbed there overnight.

Grand Forks police department was dispatched to the 500 block of 8th Street North at around 11:30 Thursday night.

That’s where they found the 31-year-old stabbing victim.

They don’t know what the attacker used to stab him with, but he had at least one wound.

Police say the suspect, identified only as a 19-year-old, fled the scene of the stabbing.

They located the 19-year-old later at a relative house and arrested the suspected stabber.

Police took the victim to Altru Hospital.

They don’t know his condition at this time.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other before the attack.

