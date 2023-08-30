LIVE: Local Punk Music Scene Rallies Around Twin Cities Shooting Victims

They're banding together to make a difference.

FARGO — Punk rock is all about authenticity and artistic freedom, and doing it yourself.

So the mass shooting at a punk music gathering in Minneapolis that left one person dead and at least six others injured is prompting immediate action from musicians in the FM area.

A man in his thirties died from his wounds in the shooting, another man was critically hurt, and the remaining people have minor injuries.

And while police are looking for the suspects, local punk acts are banding together to take a stand against the violence and make a difference for the victims.

Thursday night, a variety of local punk acts will take the stage at Harold’s on Main for a fundraiser concert to raise money for the victims.

All the proceeds from the show and part of the bar will go directly to the families.

Concert spokesperson Jordan Tepley says there is a lot of overlap between the punk music performers in the FM and in Minneapolis.

And those common threads are what inspired the show this week.

Tepley, and local punk band the Sunflower Burial, joined the Morning Show for a live interview and a preview of the band’s performance at the fundraiser, featuring their original song, “We Love You (Don’t Ever Change.)”

For concert information:

https://www.facebook.com/HaroldsOnMain/

For band info:

https://www.facebook.com/sunflowerburial

To find the GoFundMe for the shooting:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-victims-of-nudieland-shooting-in-mpls