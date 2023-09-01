Fargo Police find dead body near 21st St. S and 6th Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police find a dead man near 21st Street and 6th Avenue South after being were dispatched when a concerned caller reported finding the man unresponsive early Friday morning.

First responders determined he was dead.

The caller was concerned and was not sure if the person was alive or not.

Police do not suspect foul play and the man’s identity will be released after next-of-kin have been notified.

The cause of the death is under investigation.