Bison Prepare for Home Opener

NDSU SEARCHES FOR THE 25TH CONSECUTIVE HOME OPENER VICTORY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

North Dakota State is coming off a dominant week one win 35-10 over Eastern Washington at US Bank Stadium. The Bison stampeded for 337 yards rushing and 513 yards of total offense. Cole Payton led the team in rushing yards with 104 and TaMerik Williams finished with 93. Cam Miller was lights out, completing 18 of 24 pass attempts for 174 yards and two passing touchdowns and added 83 more yards and another score on the ground. While playing at an NFL stadium was a special experience for the herd, there is no place like home.

“I think our kids know that playing in the FargoDome is pretty special in itself,” said Head Coach Matt Entz. “Just the support, the fanbase, the volume… [it’s] another weekend where families and friends will be here for our players, so I think it would be tougher if we were at US Bank and then on the road. I think the fact that we’re coming home encourages our guys and will get them excited as we talk about home opener, 2023.”

NDSU and Maine will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in the Fargodome for the annual Trees Bowl.