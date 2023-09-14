LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Mechanic

FARGO — There’s really nothing practical about falling in love, but this dog has definitely mastered the mechanics of gaining your affections.

Mechanic the mastiff-boxer mix comes to our studio and to 4 Luv of Dog rescue by way of the pound.

He’s six years old and neutered, and has truly impeccable manners.

As a matter of fact, in his entire trip out from the shelter, he didn’t utter a peep.

Instead, he expressed himself with big-dog leans and cuddles, and a fair amount of slobber, which is typical of these handsome, jowly breeds.

He’s good with people, and with other dogs, and is just as happy doing tricks like shake and sit as he is going for walks or cuddling on the couch.

He’d also be a great option for someone in an apartment, given that he’s calm and quiet, so he wouldn’t disturb the neighbors.

If you don’t have a permanent spot in your home or family for Mechanic, please consider fostering him or any of the other dogs at 4 Luv.

The shelter and foster homes are so packed, they’re renting out space at local kennels to make sure they can save as many lives as possible.

For Mechanic’s adoption details and application, or for info on fostering or any of the numerous “Meet The Dogs” events the shelter has coming up, check out this link: