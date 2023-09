Fargo Man Dies After ATV Crashes Into Tree In Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A Fargo man is dead after his ATV hit a tree.

He has been identified as 61-year-old Jon Darling.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Rat Lake Trail in Eagle Township in Becker County.

That is northeast of Detroit Lakes.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office says lifesaving measures were attempted on Darling but were unsuccessful.

The crash remains under investigation.