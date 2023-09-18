Fire Destroys Richland County Home

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KFGO/KVRR) – A rural Richland County home was destroyed by fire late Sunday night.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at 17140 101st Street Southeast near Hankinson. When firefighters arrived, the roof of the house was fully engulfed. The State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire Departments from Hankinson, Fairmont, Great Bend, Lidgerwood, and Rosholt, South Dakota responded.

No further information has been released.