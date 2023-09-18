LIVE: The Cat Comes Back

Cat Video Fest returns to the Fargo Theatre.

FARGO — We just have to let the cat out of the bag.

After the runaway success of its first year, Cat Video Fest is coming back to the Fargo Theatre.

The festival had a huge turnout last year, and a lot of requests for its return.

So the Theatre is once again partnering with Homeward Animal Shelter to host the cat/cinema combination.

They’ve collected the most entertaining cat video clips of the year, including social media posts, animations, and music videos, and edited them into a compilation reel.

While you watch, you can meet, cuddle, and play with the adoptable cats and kittens Homeward brings to the screenings.

A portion of your ticket money will also go to the benefit the shelter.

And maybe — best of all — you’ll meet a cat who will be your new companion.

That’s what happened to the theatre’s Sean Volk, who met his cat, a tomcat named Courtney, at last year’s Cat Video Fest.

Volk stopped by the Morning Show to talk about why cats are so much fun, why it’s important to learn about cats before you make a lifelong commitment to one, and why Cat Video Fest is so popular.

For more information:

https://fargotheatre.org/catvideofest-returns/