Pet Connection: Meet Dory

Dory is back again! The beautiful Doberman Pincher joined us with her brother back in January from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. She’s still looking for that elusive forever home.

Dory is a shy girl. She doesn’t much like other dogs or cats, but she could get used to living with older kids.

Once she does get used to her surroundings, she comes out of her shell and really opens up into an energetic, playful girl.

She loves having a yard to run around in. Being outside is her favorite.

If Dory is the girl for you, you have a couple chances to meet her in person!

She’ll be at the Blu Water Creek bash Thursday night from 4:30-6:30 at the corner of 45th St. and 32nd Ave. S. in Fargo. She’s also hanging out on Saturday, September 23rd at Swing Barrel Brewing’s Oktoberfest celebration in Moorhead from 4-7 p.m.

Dory is also part of a September adoption special at 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. If you adopt her before the end of the month, you get:

– New Wire Kennel (Value $60)

– $25 Gift Card to Natural Pet Center

– 30# bag of quality dog food of Rescue choice (Value $50)

– $50 Gift Certificate for use at Down Dog Studio (Value $50)

– Bonus tools which may include some of the following: leash/collar, treats, toys, etc.

There’s a lot of reasons why Dory should get a good home. Learn more about here by clicking here.