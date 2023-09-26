Serving with the Herd as students give back to F-M community

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) — The Homecoming spirit is alive and well at NDSU where students are giving back to their communities.

“Homecoming, to me, is a lot about getting involved, meeting new people, being on campus and trying new things. Yeah, I’d say, definitely giving back to my community. I love NDSU. I love being a part of the NDSU community,” says Ashley Weigel and Zoey Schlanser.

Hundreds are taking part in ‘Serve with the Herd’, giving students an opportunity to help those closest to them while developing career and life skills.

On Tuesday, volunteers were all over the metro, helping out at the Red River Zoo, the Ronald McDonald Charity House and some gave company to seniors at retirement homes.

“I personally have family in nursing homes, and I believe that making it seem more at home for residents is something that I personally enjoy. I know how important it is to them. It could be the best thing that happens over a great period of time for them. I enjoy helping out,” said sophomore Matthew Gendreau.

Meanwhile, on campus, many made blankets for kids in need as part of Project Linus.

“Yeah, if you’re from North Dakota, you know that it gets cold in the winter. So, just having something to stay warm, wherever you’re at. It’s really important.”

New students are getting a taste of the homecoming spirit and what the vibe is like around campus.

“I’ve been here six weeks, and I can see how much the community loves them the Bison, the yellow and green. To give back to all of our partners that support us and to give back to the people is just amazing to get in there and interact with people and help them out and put a smile on their face,” said freshman Aidan Gallagher.

Students say they had a blast learning more about their community ahead of Saturday’s big game against South Dakota.