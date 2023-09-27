Great Plains Food Bank saw “unprecedented” numbers during Youth Summer Meals Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Great Plains Food Bank announces it was it a huge year for it’s Youth Summer Meals Program.

They say the program more than quadrupled the meals they gave out this summer.

An unprecedented 23,270 meals were given out at 14 different locations throughout the state.

That is an increase of over 17,000 meals compared to last year.

The youth summer meals program offer a supplement for kids who rely on the school lunch and breakfast program during the summer months when school is not in session.