Fire damages home near Argusville

(ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – Fire broke out at a rural residence Friday morning near Argusville, northwest of Fargo.

Crews were called to the fire at 16691 28th St. Southeast shortly before 9:00 a.m.

There was no immediate word on a cause, or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.