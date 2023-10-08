Missing Hunter From St. Paul Located Safe in Clearwater County

CLEARWATER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The search for a missing grouse hunter in Clearwater County comes to an end as the man is reunited with his party.

The 24-year-old man from St. Paul was reported missing when he didn’t show up at a meeting spot around 5 p.m. Saturday near Robinson Lake in Itasca Township.

Minnesota State Patrol searched for nearly two hours using an aircraft with an infrared camera but he was not located.

Deputies used ATV’s and a drone to search again Sunday morning and they were even bringing in K9s from Maple Lake when the hunter was found by a private citizen around 10:15 a.m.

He was walking along Mallard Grade Trail and was reunited with his hunting party.