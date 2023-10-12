North Dakota’s 2nd Female Lt. Gov. Passes at 94

GRAFTON, N.D. (KVRR) — The second woman to serve as lieutenant governor of North Dakota has died.

Rosemarie Myrdal served with Republican Gov. Ed Schafer from 1993 to 2000.

She died Wednesday at the age of 94.

Myrdal also represented District 11 in the North Dakota House from 1985 to 1992.

Gov. Doug Burgum calls her a “tireless advocate” for North Dakota and a “champion for children, education and agriculture”.

Sen. John Hoeven says Myrdal leaves “a lasting legacy”.