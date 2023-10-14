Minnesota Supreme Court says Trump cannot intervene in ballot lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The Minnesota Supreme Court says former President Donald Trump’s campaign did not follow proper procedure and cannot intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to keep him off next year’s ballot because of his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

An activist group called “Free Speech for People” led in Minnesota by prominent figures such as former Secretary of State Joan Growe, contends the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution disqualifies from public office any federal or state official who has taken an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then engages in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

Others say Trump’s alleged actions do not meet the constitutional definition of “insurrection.”

The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments on Nov. 2.