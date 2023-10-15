Man Shot in Leg in Moorhead, Suspect Identified but No Formal Charges Filed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police in Moorhead continue to investigate a shooting on Friday night that left a man with a wound to his leg.

The 56-year-old victim was taken to Sanford Medical Center with a non life-threating gunshot wound.

Police say a suspect has been identified but no one has been formally charged.

They were called to the 1900 block of 20th Street South for multiple reports of gunshots.

The victim reported being shot by another man who was fled the scene.

The investigation shows it was an isolated incident, and there is no known danger to the public.