Fargo Seeks Public Input On Citywide Growth Plan

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -For the first time since 2007, the city of Fargo will start on a citywide growth plan.

With Fargo’s population increasing 105 percent and land area increasing 92 percent since 1980. The city of Fargo introduced their new Fargo Growth plan.

“The city of Fargo is going through a growth plan rewrite. In essence the last time we did a growth plan was in 2007 and a lot of things have changed with the city of Fargo since then. Thus the reason and we’re about half way through the process right now and we’re at the part now where we’re looking for community input.” says, Fargo assistant planning Director Mark Williams.

After reviewing information from the Go2030 comprehensive plan which was introduced in 2012 and the beginning stages of the new growth plan. The city has found areas they believe the community will want to see improved.

“We’re very curious about all aspects of what people want in their neighborhoods and so far what we’ve been hearing is walkability and density but in addition to that we’re anticipating 15,000 new households built over the next 20 years so we need to be able to figure out where those households go and how that fits within our road network and our utility network,” said Williams.

The city of Fargo is always looking for community input on how they can give community members the changes they’re looking for.

Meetings involving the public will begin tomorrow at 4:30 in the Oak room at Fargo Cass Public Health.