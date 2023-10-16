Fargo woman arrested after chase in vehicle stolen from Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities say a Fargo woman was arrested after leading Clay County deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff Mark Empting says on Saturday night, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center informed officers of a vehicle that was stolen from Casey’s Convenience Store in Dilworth.

The vehicle was located a short time later and deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

After a third PIT maneuver, the driver, 24-year-old Tonisha Salazar, was finally stopped near 40th Street and 40th Avenue South after backing into a ditch and hitting a tree.

Salazar is being held in the Clay County jail for felony fleeing in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, and driving after revocation.