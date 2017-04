Parents of Andrew Sadek Attend Ceremonial Signing of Andrew’s Law

It came one day after he officially signed the bill to establish protections for confidential drug informants.

BISMARCK, N.D. — The governor also held a “ceremonial signing” of “Andrew’s Law” with the parents of Andrew Sadek, Tammy and John.

Tammy had said Tuesday that she was disappointed they weren’t invited to the Capitol for the signing of the bill.