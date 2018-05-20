Fire Destroys One House, Damages Another in Ada

A vehicle in the driveway of one of the homes was also destroyed in the fire
TJ Nelson,

ADA, Minn. — One home was destroyed by fire and another heavily damaged in Ada, Minnesota.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 this morning to 505 Clover Lane where they encountered massive flames and plumes of smoke.

A damage estimate is not currently available. The cause of the fire is under investigation and officials say it does not appear to be suspicious.

