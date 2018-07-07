Motorcyclists Rev Up Their Engines to Support Boys and Girls Club

The seventh annual "Ride for the Future" benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes and Perham

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — For the seventh year, bikers in Detroit Lakes hopped on their motorcycles to support the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes and Perham.

The “Ride for the Future” helps the Boys and Girls Club fund essential operations.

The 100–mile journey started and ended in Detroit Lakes, with stops at Galaxy Resort in Star Lake, Comorant, and Erhard in between.

Organizers say this event has built a tight knit circle of supporters who come and ride each year.

“It’s really a ‘friend–raiser’ more so than a fundraiser, and so we’re able to connect with a different group of people that maybe we wouldn’t otherwise have jumping in the lake in February for us, or volunteering for us at Weedfest and the other things that we do,” said Sue Trnka, the Development and Marketing Director for the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes and Perham.

More than 40 bikers and 60 riders participated in the annual journey this year.