LIVE: Clay County Sheriff’s Race

We interview this first of a field of four candidates.

Clay County is losing its longtime sheriff Bill Bergquist this fall.

He’s retiring after decades with the department, and four people are vying for the chance to replace him.

Among them is a longtime detective with Bergquist’s department.

Jason Hicks has investigated many of the highest-profile crimes in the county over the past decade.

Hicks says he’s looking for a fresh challenge after his lengthy investigations career, and explained why he thinks he’s the right person to take on the task.

our first interview with a field of four candidates for Clay County Sheriff, and our interview coming up later this week with Lieutenant Mark Empting.