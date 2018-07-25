Polaris To Increase Motorcycle Production In Poland

CEO Scott Wine says the company will not reduce jobs at its U.S. plants

Minnesota-based Polaris Industries is increasing its motorcycle production in Poland.

Last month, Polaris was considering moving production of its Indian Motorcycles brand from the plant in Iowa to one in Poland as a way to deal with retaliatory tariffs.

But CEO Scott Wine says the company will not reduce jobs at its U.S. plants.

He said the higher production in Poland next year had been planned “for quite some time,” but avoiding tariffs was an added benefit.

Just released second-quarter earnings were better than expected.