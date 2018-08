Woman Accused of Arson At Marshalls In Twin Cities Arrested In Fargo

Lewonda Jones is being held in the Cass County Jail

FARGO, N.D. — A Brooklyn Center woman who is accused of setting a fire inside a Twin Cities store has been arrested in Fargo.

38-year-old Lewonda Jones is being held in the Cass County Jail pending her return to Minnesota.

Hennepin County authorities charged Jones with arson after she set a clothing rack on fire at Marshalls on Nicollet Mall on July 15.

The fire caused $500,000 in damage and forced the store to close for nearly four weeks.

A motive is not known.