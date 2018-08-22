LIVE: Island Park Show

Come make some art as you wrap up summer at one of the community's biggest events.

Summer’s end is bittersweet for many of us, and this weekend there’s a way to help wrap it up that’s more sweet than bitter — the Island Park Show. Held in the shade of downtown Fargo’s Island Park, the show features opportunities to shop for arts and crafts from more than a hundred local and regional artists, artisans and craftspersons.

It also offers numerous food stalls, horse-drawn carriage rides, barrel train rides, and live music. And for the first time this year, you’re encouraged to get your hands in the art yourself. A community mural created by the Park District will be on hand for you to paint yourself, to add to the beauty and togetherness of the weekend-long event.

The Park District’s Joel Vettel joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig live in studio to talk about the fun of the event and to give Emily and Adam first crack at painting the mural. It’s hands-on art fun for the whole family!

https://www.fargoparks.com/events/details.html?pid=1001