LIVE: Pet Connection: Meet Robin

She's a bundle of energy.
Emily Welker,

Robin is a cat who comes to Homeward Animal Shelter after being rescued from the local pound, and she’s the perfect example of why it’s so great to have the help of rescue workers when you’re choosing a new pet to bring home.

Her profile says she’s sweet, well-mannered, cuddly and playful. She doesn’t care for other cats. However, instead of cuddling, when Robin and Homeward’s Heather Kleftstad came in to the KVRR studios to join the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live on air, all Robin wanted to do was run around.

That’s because many animals in new situations react in ways that aren’t reflective of their usual demeanor, said Klefstad. It’s part of why the shelter suggests that when you take an animal home, you give them a few days to settle in before making a final decision about whether they’ll fit in with your household. It’s also why the shelter works hard to match each pet’s disposition to a potential new owner.

If you’ve got the interest — and energy — to keep up with Robin, you’re in for a treat; she’s gorgeous and very chatty. Check out her profile, here. http://www.homewardonline.org/available-pets/available-cats/#action_0=pet&animalID_0=13240632&petIndex_0=30

