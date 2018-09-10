LIVE: Twinkle Tots

Your toddler is already so bright. Why not help them sparkle like the little stars they are?

If you have a toddler, chances are she or he is the light of your life. And MSUM astronomers are here to help your little star sparkle with excitement to learn about the wonders of space. This weekend, the new program “Twinkle Tots” is on at the MSUM Planetarium for the very smallest scientists in your family, where kids 3 and up can learn about the different planets to visit and collect enough stamps for their “passport” to qualify them to be a Solar System Explorer. And — there are sessions for older kids and even for the adults in the family, too.

Planetarium director Sara Schultz joined the Morning Show’s Emily Welker live in studio to talk about the Twinkle Tots program, how it can spark a child’s imagination and interest in science the way school sometimes can’t, and the newly rekindled debate on whether or not Pluto is really a planet.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2219912548277377/