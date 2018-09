One Man is Dead After Rollover in Becker County

58-year-old Lester Ashton of Waubun, Minnesota was killed in crash

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. — One man is dead after rolling his vehicle in Becker County over the weekend.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Lester Ashton of Waubun, Minnesota was driving on County Road 158 near a public access road when he rolled his vehicle.

He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.